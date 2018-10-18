Support safe and strong Bonsall schools – Yes on EE

Six years ago, Fallbrook and Bonsall school district voters approved the unification of the Bonsall school district. Historically, Bonsall schools served students in grades K-8; with unification, local voters voiced their support for local control over their own Bonsall Unified School District to serve students in grades 9-12.

Bonsall High School opened in 2014 and added a new grade each year, proudly graduating its first senior class in June 2018. Eighty-six percent of these graduates are pursuing college degrees; 6 percent serve in our military; and 4 percent are in the workforce.

BHS has outgrown the building it currently occupies on the Sullivan Middle School site. There is an urgent need to construct an independent campus. Two schools are too many for West Lilac Road as we witnessed recently during the Lilac fire.

Passing Measure EE would give our high school students the ability to excel in a safe environment with endless STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education, career technical and extra-curricular opportunities.

The Measure EE project list includes only the absolute essentials: building Phase 1 of a high school campus. Only if the population increases and enrollment demands will Phases 2 and 3 be built.

A school can add to the bucolic setting of a rural area if it is done right with the support of the community. The opportunity exists to build a beautiful campus that will add intrinsic value to the area, will expand academic and career opportunities for future generations, and offer joint use facilities for local residents.

As any local real estate agent will tell you, the quality of Bonsall schools adds value to homes located within the BUSD boundaries. Building a safe campus for high school students will raise property values into the foreseeable future and beyond.

BUSD will continue to provide an outstanding education for all students residing within its boundaries. The quality of the school facilities will depend on support from the community. It is time to provide Bonsall High School students the campus and the opportunities they deserve.

Vote Yes on EE.

Tim Coen, M.D.

President, BUSD Governing Board