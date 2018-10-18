Point Loma Nazarene cancels all classes after report of possible threat

SAN DIEGO - Point Loma Nazarene University canceled all classes on Thursday, Oct. 25 after receiving information from the FBI of an "unspecified threat'' to its facilities, university officials announced.

At about 8:30 a.m. the university announced the decision to cancel classes at all of the university's campuses "out of an abundance of caution,'' university officials said in a statement posted on the university's website.

The decision to cancel classes was made after receiving information from the FBI this morning about an "unspecified threat,'' university spokeswoman Jill Monroe said.

The main campus, as well as satellite locations in the Mission Valley area and the Liberty Station area, were closed and all employees were dismissed, Monroe said. A satellite location in Bakersfield was also closed.

Students who live on campus were told they could return to their dorms and remain inside or, if they prefer, they can leave campus, Monroe said.

The university's main campus located just south of the Sunset Cliffs area of San Diego has over 2,000 undergraduates, according to the university's website.

The threat investigation was being handled by the FBI, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.