Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Point Loma Nazarene cancels all classes after report of possible threat

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/25/2018 at 10:47am



SAN DIEGO - Point Loma Nazarene University canceled all classes on Thursday, Oct. 25 after receiving information from the FBI of an "unspecified threat'' to its facilities, university officials announced.

At about 8:30 a.m. the university announced the decision to cancel classes at all of the university's campuses "out of an abundance of caution,'' university officials said in a statement posted on the university's website.

The decision to cancel classes was made after receiving information from the FBI this morning about an "unspecified threat,'' university spokeswoman Jill Monroe said.

The main campus, as well as satellite locations in the Mission Valley area and the Liberty Station area, were closed and all employees were dismissed, Monroe said. A satellite location in Bakersfield was also closed.

Students who live on campus were told they could return to their dorms and remain inside or, if they prefer, they can leave campus, Monroe said.

The university's main campus located just south of the Sunset Cliffs area of San Diego has over 2,000 undergraduates, according to the university's website.

The threat investigation was being handled by the FBI, San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/25/2018 12:23