Horse racing media to honor Bellocq

 
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The National Turf Writers and Broadcasters will present Martine Bellocq, a lifelong horsewoman who rushed into a burning barn trying to save her horses when the Lilac fire swept through the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall in December, with the Bill Mooney Award for displaying courage in the face of tremendous adversity.

Bellocq suffered severe burns over 60 percent of her body and endured the amputation of her lower leg, multiple skin-grafting surgeries and dialysis throughout 2018. She joins two prior Mooney winners – the award’s namesake who died after a long battle with cancer in 2017 and retired jockey and owner Rene Douglas.

Bellocq will be honored at the NTWAB’s 59th annual Awards Dinner at Whiskey Dry in Louisville, Kentucky, Oct. 31.

Bellocq was honored with the Laffit Pincay Jr. Award at Del Mar earlier this year, as well as the Spirit of Courage Award from San Diego’s Burn Institute.

Submitted by the NTWAB.

 
