Wildcats open cross country season with a win

The first North County Middle School Cross Country League meet of 2018 was contested Sept. 20 at Woodland Park Middle School in San Marcos, and Sullivan Middle School won the race for sixth-grade and seventh-grade girls.

Cross country team scores are derived by adding the positions of a school’s first five finishers; the sixth and seventh runners are not scored but can add points to other teams' totals. Sullivan’s sixth-grade and seventh-grade girls finished with 58 team points. San Marcos Middle School, which took second place, had 93 points.

“I knew my girls would finish high,”...