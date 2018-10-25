AAUW Fallbrook supports community mentoring, artistry and teamwork

FALLBROOK – American Association of University Women joined with the Scarecrew team and local artists to support the Chamber of Commerce's Harvest Faire Oct. 27and its goal of drawing attention and support to downtown businesses.

AAUW’s 2017 crows which returned are: "Frida Re-al” (Frida Kahlo) at Fallbrook Art Center and "Madame Marie Curie" in front of Rainbow Designs on Main. Madame Curie is the inspired crow by noted artist BJ Lane while "Frida” is the artistry of Gina Abdelrahman.

Curie was selected as AAUW’s first “crow because that organization funded her 1887 Nobel Pri...