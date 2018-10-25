Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

AAUW Fallbrook supports community mentoring, artistry and teamwork

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/26/2018 at 12:09pm



FALLBROOK – American Association of University Women joined with the Scarecrew team and local artists to support the Chamber of Commerce's Harvest Faire Oct. 27and its goal of drawing attention and support to downtown businesses.

AAUW’s 2017 crows which returned are: "Frida Re-al” (Frida Kahlo) at Fallbrook Art Center and "Madame Marie Curie" in front of Rainbow Designs on Main. Madame Curie is the inspired crow by noted artist BJ Lane while "Frida” is the artistry of Gina Abdelrahman.

Curie was selected as AAUW’s first “crow because that organization funded her 1887 Nobel Pri...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018