Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Arias, Braungel, juniors big winners at Fallbrook High homecoming

 
Last updated 10/26/2018 at 11:54am

Junior Class President Emma Mings wasn't exactly confident that she and her classmates would be accepting the award for the best float during Fallbrook High School's homecoming last Friday night (Oct. 19). And for good reason.

The winning float featured rolling hills, avocado trees and problematic giant globe. "I am very proud of the fact that the globe stayed on the float," Emma said. "This morning it exploded in my dad's car."

The juniors had "Earth" as the theme of their float which tied into the overall theme for homecoming this year, which was "In Our Element." The remaining three cla...



