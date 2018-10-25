Bonsall High School Car Club holds first show

Bonsall Chamber of Commerce president Jack Flaherty, left, and Miss Bonsall First Princess Cheyenne Laurance present "Best of Show" winners Joe Free and Kris Peterson with their awards at the inaugural Fall Car Show put on by the Bonsall High School Car Club, Oct. 13.

BONSALL – The inaugural Bonsall High School Car Club Fall Car Show was held Saturday, Oct. 13, as part of the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce Fall Festival.

The show was open to all makes and models, and for a $10 entry fee donation, the entrants received a custom dash plaque designed by chamber President Jack Flaherty and student club President Carter Arnold.

There were 16 entrants in the show, and even with a little rain, participants came out in support of the students. All donations went directly to the student club to help with club activities and off-site auto shop studies. The custom...