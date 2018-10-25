Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Caboose tours will be offered at Harvest Faire

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/25/2018 at 6:39pm

Fallbrook Historical Society Docent Tom Frew poses with the caboose's "conductor" at the Railroad Heritage Park.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society will conduct tours of the Caboose on Main Avenue at Elder Street during the Harvest Fair, Sunday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Historical displays of Fallbrook's train history will be available, and docents will be on hand to answer questions and tell some of the stories. Anyone who needs a good photo for this year's Christmas card can bring their camera to take advantage of the setting.





 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/26/2018 06:00