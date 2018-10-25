Caboose tours will be offered at Harvest Faire

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society will conduct tours of the Caboose on Main Avenue at Elder Street during the Harvest Fair, Sunday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Historical displays of Fallbrook's train history will be available, and docents will be on hand to answer questions and tell some of the stories. Anyone who needs a good photo for this year's Christmas card can bring their camera to take advantage of the setting.