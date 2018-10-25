FRWF to discuss "How Second Amendment fared in the election"

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Republican Women Federated will have their next general meeting, 9:30-11:30, Friday, Nov. 9, and the guest speaker is Michael A. Schwartz, the founder and executive director for San Diego County Gun Owners PAC.

Schwartz has been involved in political activism for 10 years, including campaigns at the local, state and federal level. He has served on the executive board of the San Diego County Republican Party and the San Diego NRA Members Council. His topic will be “How the Second Amendment fared in the November 2018 election.”

The general meeting and brunch will be held at the Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Hwy 395, in Fallbrook. The cost is $25; RSVP with FallbrookRWF@gmail.com.

Guests are always welcome. The program begins 9:30 a.m.; guest can arrive early for coffee and check in.

Submitted by Fallbrook Republican Women Federated.