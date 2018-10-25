FUESD candidate forum being held Oct. 25

FALLBROOK – A candidate forum will be held Thursday, Oct. 25, with the candidates for Fallbrook Union Elementary School District board from 7-8:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room at Live Oak Elementary.

Each candidate will make a brief statement of 1-2 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer session led by a chosen moderator. The Fallbrook community are encouraged to come to listen and be a part of our audience and to interact with candidates at the forum’s end.

This event is hosted by the PTSA of Maie Ellis Elementary with the support of various other district PTSAs. PTSA is a non-partisan advocacy group and does not endorse candidates. PTSA is committed to educating the parent and student communities of its membership about all candidates for school board so that they may make a fully informed and personal decision.

Submitted by PTSA of Maie Ellis Elementary.