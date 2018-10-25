Glenda Jean James, our beloved mother, was born February 17, 1936, and passed October 14, 2018. She was 82 years old and has two surviving daughters, Renėe Milot and Diane McElroy, and a son, Rick James.

She had 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a schoolteacher in Downey, California, and a substitute teacher and crossing guard at La Paloma Elementary in Fallbrook.

She joins our father, Richard Wellman James, in heaven.