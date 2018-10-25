Jessie L. Craigmiles, 78, died Sunday, September 9, 2018 at her home with her family and friends. Born July 13, 1940 in Lancaster, California, she lived in Fallbrook for 46 years.

Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Craigmiles, sister Betty Hooper, father Joseph E. Black, and mother Gertie A. Black (Mitchell).

She is survived by her sons Charles Scott Craigmiles and Todd Joseph Craigmiles of Fallbrook, sisters Sue Yarbrough of Decatur, Alabama and Diane (Linda) Clark of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, her granddaughter Crystal Starr Craigmiles of La Jolla, and her beloved pugs NikkiSue and Maggie.

Jessie grew up in Oceanside with her mother and three sisters and often spoke of living by the ocean and walking the sands and beaches with her twin sister and best friend Sue. Both graduated from Oceanside High School as salutatorians in 1958 and Jessie never lived far from the ocean during her life.

Jessie met her husband Chuck as a result of frequenting his parent's pet shop in Oceanside and the two were married in 1966. Jessie managed their first home in Bellflower while Chuck and her sister Sue worked at North American Rockwell during the Apollo Space Program.

Seeking a more rural setting where they could raise their children and have property, Jessie and Chuck moved to Fallbrook in 1972 where they lived until their passing. It is here where Jessie pursued the many passions in her life – her love for animals, arts & crafts, gardening, and researching the family genealogy.

Gardening was her pride and joy, and over the course of the last 14 years Jessie achieved her dream of building an expansive garden that serves as a wildlife and butterfly sanctuary and the perfect place for her family to celebrate her life. When she was not gardening, Jessie was solving the lingering puzzles of the family genealogy while helping others in their genealogical quests.

In the end, it was Parkinson's disease that hastened Jessie's passing. Jessie accepted her diagnosis, never complained, and fought the good fight. Her determination was and is an inspiration to those who knew and remember her. Jessie never stopped pursuing her dreams. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother to Scott and Todd, and a friend of nature – she will be missed.