Last updated 10/25/2018 at 6:36pm

FALLBROOK – Knights of Columbus Fallbrook Council 7069 will hold its annual Ben and Lea Spaghetti Sunday Dinner Sunday, Nov. 4, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish Hall, 450 S. Stage Coach Lane.

The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread and ice cream for $8 for an adult plate and $6 for a child plate.

Submitted by the Knights of Columbus Fallbrook Council 7069.