Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Talk on climate reality set for Oct. 30

 
Last updated 10/25/2018 at 6:40pm

Bob Gilleskie gives a talk at a Climate Action Team presentation last year.

FALLBROOK – Bob Gilleskie will speak about the Climate Reality Project at the Fallbrook Library community room on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 pm. The library is at 124 S Mission Rd.

The Climate Reality Project is a non-profit organization involved in education and advocacy related to climate change. The project was established in July 2011 after the joining of two environmental groups, The Alliance for Climate Protection and The Climate Project, which were both founded in 2006 by Al Gore.

Gilleskie recently completed training in Los Angeles with Al Gore. He remembers having a fire season that was just in the summer. The mission is to catalyze the cut of greenhouse gas emissions and speed the global shift to renewables. He previously spoke about his work on sustainability and energy matters in his work at Camp Pendleton and other Marine bases.

The talk is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team, a local group of volunteers promoting discussion and action to mitigate the effects of climate.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.

 
