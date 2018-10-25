Walter Gustav Trygstad, Jr., passed away on October 10, 2018 following a brief illness. He was born June 10, 1936 in Hollydale, California, to loving parents Walter and Isabell Trygstad. Walt attended Compton High School and Compton Junior College. He graduated from Pacific Lutheran College in Washington.

Walt's education and career led him into various fields of engineering. He served as a consulting contractor in aerospace, tape recording, computer, and software engineering. He had the opportunity to be on the cutting edge of new innovations for each of the industries. He worked on the early version of the Hubble Telescope and was on the design team that created the Black Box for aircrafts.

Walt had a life-long love of automobiles and motorcycles. He had several antique car and race cars. He enjoyed off-roading in the desert and in the dunes with family and friends. He and Jean, his wife of 35 years, enjoyed traveling together in their motor home for many years. Together they visited every state in the United States as well as many other countries. His love of adventure brought many happy memories. Walt was an avid reader. He attended several Bible study and men's fellowship groups in Fallbrook.

Walt leaves a daughter, a son, step son, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, a sister, a brother, several nieces and nephews and his wife.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held in Fallbrook as well as a family Celebration of Life in Ellensburg, Washington, in the spring.