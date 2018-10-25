All invited to Harvest Faire Oct. 28
Last updated 10/26/2018 at 8:43am
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is putting on its annual Harvest Faire Sunday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. downtown on Main Avenue from Hawthorne to Elder streets as well as parts of Alvarado and Fig streets.
Nonprofits will be providing games and activities for children plus pony rides, a petting zoo, largest pumpkin contest, a costume parade and a pie baking contest. Visitors will also find Miss Fallbrook and her court, local wineries, beer and bourbon tasting, music, scarecrows, craft vendors and artist demonstrations....
