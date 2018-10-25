CYT Riverside County presents 'Seussical' at Fallbrook High School

"Seussical the Musical" is performed by theater arts students ages 4 to 18 with the Christian Youth Theater program in Riverside County.

FALLBROOK – Dr. Seuss created some of the most original, beautiful and fantastic characters in the history of story-telling. His most popular characters come to life in "Seussical The Musical", which CYT Riverside County will present in eight shows over two weekends.

Performances will be at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 11, 17 and 18 at The Bob Burton Center for the Performing Arts at Fallbrook High School, 2400 South Stage Coach Lane.

CYT's first musical production of the 2018-19 season, Seussical will be directed by Sarah Cook with musical direction by Angie Knechtel and choreogra...