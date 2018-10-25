Fallbrook Encore Club hits the road again

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club that offers many varied activities for its members to enjoy. It is open to residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow.

The "RV Campers" group is for residents who want to share adventures on the road – sometimes nearby and other times to more distant areas. Recently, many rigs traveled to Moab, Utah, and Red Rock Canyon country. They explored the scenic views and shared meals and activities planned by wagon masters, Mary Sullivan and Diane Ream. Anyone with an RV that "is just waiting to go" is welcome to join the club.

Other...