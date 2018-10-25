Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Encore Club hits the road again

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/26/2018 at 8:48am

Bobbi Bixby photos

Fallbrook Encore Club members Don and Diane Ream take time for a photo at Arches National Park.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club that offers many varied activities for its members to enjoy. It is open to residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow.

The "RV Campers" group is for residents who want to share adventures on the road – sometimes nearby and other times to more distant areas. Recently, many rigs traveled to Moab, Utah, and Red Rock Canyon country. They explored the scenic views and shared meals and activities planned by wagon masters, Mary Sullivan and Diane Ream. Anyone with an RV that "is just waiting to go" is welcome to join the club.

Other...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/26/2018 18:10