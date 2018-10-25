Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Woman's Club holds a monthly mahjong day

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/26/2018 at 8:44am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club invites the community to join their new monthly mahjong day, from noon to 3:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the clubhouse, 238 W. Mission Road.

The cost is $5 for nonmembers; bring a group of four or join any table. Players can bring their lunch and beverage, or snacks to share with the other players.

To learn how to play, contact Araxy Moosa (760) 723-2262 for lessons. Reservations are required. Contact Judi Erickson (760) 731-2515 to secure a table.

The Fallbrook Woman’s Club general meeting is held the second Tuesday of each month and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/26/2018 18:06