Fallbrook Woman's Club holds a monthly mahjong day

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman’s Club invites the community to join their new monthly mahjong day, from noon to 3:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the clubhouse, 238 W. Mission Road.

The cost is $5 for nonmembers; bring a group of four or join any table. Players can bring their lunch and beverage, or snacks to share with the other players.

To learn how to play, contact Araxy Moosa (760) 723-2262 for lessons. Reservations are required. Contact Judi Erickson (760) 731-2515 to secure a table.

