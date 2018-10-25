Pala announces free entertainment lineup for November
Last updated 10/26/2018 at 8:44am
PALA â€“ Pala Casino Spa & Resort will continue its free events series in November featuring the 60+ Club on Tuesdays and the underground wine CAVE and Luis Reyâ€™s on Fridays and Saturdays. The 60+ Club will meet in the Pala Events Center.
The free November entertainment schedule includes:
60+ Club, 1 p.m. Tuesdays
â€¢ Nov. 6, Buddy Holly Review
â€¢ Nov. 13, The Jukebox Kings, Pioneers of Rock â€˜n Roll
â€¢ Nov. 20, Gary Seiler & California Dreaminâ€™ â€“ California Music Scene of the 60â€™s and 70â€™s
â€¢ Nov. 27, Rip Masters, History of Rock â€˜n Roll
CAVE, 6 p.m. Fridays...
