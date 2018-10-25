Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Albertsons to host mobile blood drive Oct. 29

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/26/2018 at 12:49pm



SAN DIEGO – Albertsons, in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, will host a mobile blood drive in its parking lot, 1133 S. Mission Road, Monday, Oct. 29, 1 to 6 p.m.

It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids before giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate. Donors must meet be age 17 or older, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in good health.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience, but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 469-7322 or visit www.SanDiegoBloo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018