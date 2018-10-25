Albertsons to host mobile blood drive Oct. 29

SAN DIEGO – Albertsons, in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, will host a mobile blood drive in its parking lot, 1133 S. Mission Road, Monday, Oct. 29, 1 to 6 p.m.

It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids before giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate. Donors must meet be age 17 or older, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in good health.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience, but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 469-7322 or visit www.SanDiegoBloo...