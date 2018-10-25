Awareness, education can help prevent teen suicides

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Youth suicide is a major health problem facing the youth in the nation, state and local communities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2017 Youth Risk Behavioral Survey, over one out of every 14 young people in the nation attempted suicide in the previous 12 months.

Most people are unaware of the danger suicide presents for young people. The Parent Resource Program is a web-based program designed specifically for parents; however, the information provided is an excellent resource for educators, coaches, youth workers, other adults and...