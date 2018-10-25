Essentials for a DIY spa bathroom

FALLBROOK – Relaxing at a spa each week may be a luxury reserved for celebrities and socialites. For many people, a day spa is a treat enjoyed on special occasions or while on vacation. Home bathrooms, however, can be designed to provide the same types of amenities offered at day spas right in the comfort of one's home.

The American Psychological Association said that money, work and the future of the country are particularly strong stressors today. Eighty percent of workers feel stress on the job and learning how to manage stress is a top concern, according to the American Institute of...