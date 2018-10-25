National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 27

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will collect and dispose of any unwanted and expired prescription drugs brought in during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and volunteers will be in front of the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation, 388 East Alvarado Street, to accept the medications.

This service is free and anonymous. No sharps or needles will be accepted. Unwanted or expired prescription drugs can be dangerous to the community by falling into the wrong h...