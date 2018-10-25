Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 27

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/26/2018 at 12:48pm



FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will collect and dispose of any unwanted and expired prescription drugs brought in during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and volunteers will be in front of the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation, 388 East Alvarado Street, to accept the medications.

This service is free and anonymous. No sharps or needles will be accepted. Unwanted or expired prescription drugs can be dangerous to the community by falling into the wrong h...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/26/2018 18:10