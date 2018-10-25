Residents of Rancho Monserate enjoy a recovery celebration

FALLBROOK – Rancho Monserate residents celebrated their recovery from the Lilac fire with a grand celebration on Sept. 29. The gala event was attended by over 250 residents, first responders and sponsors.

Honored guests included Assembly Member Marie Waldron and State Senator Joel Anderson. Both sponsored Assembly Bill 1943 that enables the San Diego County Building Department to issue 433A permits that allow Rancho Monserate’s residents to obtain mortgages. Waldron and Anderson accepted certificates of thanks.

The catered full course dinner by Ciao’s that kicked off the evening was p...