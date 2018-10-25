Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Veterans forum to be held Nov. 8

 
Last updated 10/26/2018 at 12:47pm



ESCONDIDO – Supervisor Bill Horn and the county of San Diego invite all to attend the 2018 Veterans Forum entitled “Uncommon Heroes, Common Virtues,” honoring Vietnam veterans.

The forum will be held Thursday, Nov. 8, 9-11 a.m., at North Inland Live Well Center, 649 W. Mission Avenue, in Escondido. Registration begins 8 a.m.

This year’s forum will address innovations in the diagnosis and treatment of service related injuries.

Active duty service members, veterans, military and veterans service providers, community-based organizations and community members are encouraged to attend...



