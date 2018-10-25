All invited to take part in Veterans Day Parade

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook VFW Post 1924 is planning the Veterans Day Parade for Sunday, Nov. 11, honoring the 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day. The VFW is inviting youth groups, active duty military, Wounded Warriors, female veterans, patriotic groups, seniors, any group that would like to participate to honor Veterans Day.

All groups should meet at the Major Market parking lot at 9 a.m. to organize as the parade steps off at 10. The parade will proceed to the Village Square at Alvarado Street where the Veterans Day Ceremony will commence at 11 a.m. The VFW would like to invite everyone to participate in their parade and if someone cannot walk the route they will furnish a ride for them.

This year the guest speaker is San Diego County Supervisor, Bill Horn, Purple Heart recipient. The event will include the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, 1st Marine Division Band, Fallbrook High School Marine Corps JROTC, Naval Sea Cadets Gunfighter Squadron and many other community guests.

The Fallbrook High School band will be marching in the parade, which will include the fire department, Sheriff volunteers, beautiful old cars, and some military vehicles. Families are encouraged to bring their children to see a wonderful, down-home parade and teach them about veterans.

For those individuals or groups who are interested in participating in this year's parade, contact Chris Ingraham at Commander@fallbrookvfw.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook VFW Post 1924.