Bonsall Holiday Boutique being held Nov. 17

BONSALL – The Bonsall Community Foundation for the Arts is seeking artists, independent sales consultants, and small businesses for its Holiday Boutique and Art Show, Saturday, Nov. 17 from 4:30-6 p.m., at the Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Rd.

This is an open call to all artists, makers and independent sellers of jewelry, artistic gift items, essential oils, candles, cosmetics who would like to participate. Table and booth space is just $5 each.

The foundation will also be hosting a winter or holiday themed art show. Student entries are free. All other entrants are a $5 submission donation to the foundation, to further student and community art projects and shows. Space set-up and art drop-off at Bonsall Community Center is at 4 p.m.

Pick up is the same day after 5:30 p.m.

Area residents are invited to join the foundation for the Bonsall Holiday Boutique with treats, music, community connection and great gifts and art.

For more information, contact the foundation at (760)521-5271 or bonsallcommunityarts@gmail.com.

Submitted by Bonsall Community Foundation for the Arts.