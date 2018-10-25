Flaherty honored with California Hero Award

Jack Flaherty is presented with the California Hero Award by Andrea Capella Castro, district representative for California State Senator Joel Anderson's office.

BONSALL – On Oct. 17, Jack Flaherty was honored with the California Hero Award by Andrea Capella Castro, district representative for California State Senator Joel Anderson's office, honoring unsung heroes in the community.

A special ceremony was hosted by Prohibition Brewing Company, to recognize Flaherty for being an outstanding hero, who was nominated by community members, during California Heroes Month in September. Flaherty received a Senate Certificate of Recognition from Anderson for his unyielding commitment to helping others, especially youth members, within his community.

Flaherty is president and chairman of several Bonsall based nonprofit organizations including the Vista Skatepark Coalition, Bike Walk Vista, the North County Celtic Queen Pageant, the North County St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival, the Miss Bonsall Pageant, the Bonsall Community Foundation for the Arts. He is also currently the president of the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce.

Capella Castro recognized this California Hero for his selflessness and commitment to service, saying "Our community, our state is better because of people like you who go an extra mile to make a difference. It is an honor for me to present this award to you today, and to recognize your outstanding efforts in helping your community."

Submitted by the Bonsall Chamber of Commerce.