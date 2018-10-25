Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Reports: Truck launches off I-15, crosses Old 395 before ending up in ditch

No injuries reported in single-car accident near Pala Mesa

 
Last updated 10/27/2018 at 4:43pm

At roughly 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, the driver of a Toyota Tacoma seemingly lost control of the vehicle while traveling southbound on Interstate 15, launched off the side of the freeway, and crossed Old 395 before coming to rest in a ditch adjacent to Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook.

According to the California Highway Patrol, no injuries were reported in the incident, even though a reporting party said they witnessed the truck "fly off the southbound 15 freeway and land nose-first into the gully."

The truck also knocked over a barbed wire fence and uprooted six stakes during the accident.

Jeff Pack can be reached at jpack@reedermedia.com.


 
