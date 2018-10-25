Second Tuesday Book Club begins 40th year

The Second Tuesday Book Club includes, from left, front row, Leta Hayden and Patricia Barnes; back row, Peggy Smith, Tiko Youngdale, Shirley Fell, Leta Triesch, Marj Freda and Bev McDougal.

FALLBROOK – In August, the Second Tuesday Book Club met to select reading choices for the 2018-2019 year. On Oct. 11, the club began its 40th year as a continuous book club in Fallbrook. The book club meets the second Tuesday of each month at Silvergate Retirement Center at 10 a.m.

In the autumn of 1979, the Fallbrook branch of the American Association of University Women chose the book club as a permanent activity, open to those women who were college educated members.

The 1979/1980 selections reflected the quality of literature discussed at the monthly meetings. The number of participants were usually held at 10 to 12 members, so all could be involved in each book review.

Twenty years later, as changes reflected the new, more flexible standards in education, the Tuesday Morning Book Club opened its membership to all interested readers and has continued its encouragement of quality book discussions.

Current members of the book club are Patricia Barnes, Jackie Dunfrund, Shirley Fell, Patricia Fouquet, Marj Freda, Leta Haden, Betty Gilby, Eileen Hider, Bobbie Hill, Beverly McDougal, Alberta Parker, Peggy Smith, Juliana Tipton, Leta Trietsch, Dorothy Zenovic and Tiko Youngdale.