Sheriff's Department raids, closes Jah Healing marijuana dispensary

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Fallbrook Crime Suppression Team and area detectives assisted County Code Compliance with serving an abatement warrant at the Jah Healing marijuana dispensary at 1236 Main Ave.in Fallbrook on Thursday, Oct. 25. The action resulted in the closure of the facility.

The warrant – the result of a Jah Healing owners violating San Diego County Zone Ordinance 6976 – was served at 7 a.m., according to Det./Sgt. Patrick Yates of the Sheriff's Fallbrook substation.

Yates reported the deputies located a large amount of marijuana, marijuana edibles, marijuana paraphernalia, as well as items used in the sales of marijuana. The dispensary was staffed by four employees, however, no arrests were made. County Code Compliance secured the illegal dispensary by boarding up all doors and windows.

A San Diego County Sheriff's Department release stated that county departments are addressing illegal marijuana dispensaries in Fallbrook and other unincorporated areas of San Diego County by enforcing building code requirements involving illegal or improper occupancy in conjunction with the administrative abatement process.

The County has begun serving illegal dispensaries with 10-day notices, ordering property owners to remove tenants involved in the illegal sales of marijuana. If the tenant is not removed and enforcement action is taken, the County will continue abatement proceedings and secure the property to ensure the building remains safe. Any person found inside the property after the County secures the building is subject to arrest.