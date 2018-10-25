Woman shot, killed in Fallbrook

Investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department work a crime scene involving the shooting death of a woman the morning of Thursday, Nov. 1 in Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK - A woman was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 1 in Fallbrook, authorities said.

Dispatchers received reports at about 1 a.m. of a shooting in the 1100 block of South Vine Street, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Rich Williams said.

According to sources at the scene, it is believed the woman was shot by someone she possibly knew who fled the scene and is not believed to be in the area. They indicated that a tow truck driver in the area attempted to help the woman and is not believed to be connected to the alleged crime.

Deputies responded to the area and found a woman with severe injuries to her upper body, Williams said. He did not disclose the nature of those injuries.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was transported to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Williams said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call sheriff's homicide investigators during business hours at (858) 285-6330 or during non-business hours at (858) 565-5200. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Jeff Pack contributed to this story and can be reached at jpack@reedermedia.com.