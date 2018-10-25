Fuzzy math at BUSD

Bonsall Unified School District, with a 2018 graduating class of just 57, is wrong to ask voters to build it a new campus via the $38 million Bond Measure EE.

BUSD cannot afford to operate its existing campuses scattered from Oceanside to Pala. After running deficits for over seven years, California issued BUSD a “qualified certification” stating BUSD “may not meet its financial obligations for fiscal year 2017-2018 or 2018-2019.”

Districtwide, BUSD has 124 classrooms, including a new state-of-the-art high school with two expensively outfitted laboratories. A total of 2,500 are enrolled with 2,300 students on campus daily. At 25-27 students per classroom, BUSD’s 124 classrooms can accommodate 3,100-3,348 students.

There is no capacity crisis at BUSD, just an inefficient use of space and taxpayer dollars.

While BUSD attempts to ignore reality, voters should not. The Republican Party of San Diego County and the Fallbrook Democratic Club both recommend voting “no” on Measure EE.

To read the full-length version of this letter, visit https://savegirdvalley.com/2018/10/16/on-projections-brick-and-mortar-and-fuzzy-math.

Teresa Platt