Village News

He urges a No vote on all planning group members

 
As a longtime Fallbrook business owner for over 40 years, I’ve seen our once independent community turned into a home owners association with all the controls, regulations and restrictions. This has been brought about by our so-called planning group and its puppet master, supervisor Bill Horn.

The PG has never been about planning of anything but is actually the expansion of government power and control over a once independent community. It is important to remember that Fallbrook’s charm and unique character is the result of individuals and free expression. Does Fallbrook really need a planning group? You are only kidding yourself if you think so. I urge a No vote on all PG members. Leave the check box blank.

Lloyd Reighley

 
