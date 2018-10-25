Why I left Bonsall High School

After moving to Bonsall in 2016, I began attending Sullivan Middle School as an eighth grader. I had a good experience there, playing on the volleyball team and pursuing being valedictorian.

Since my older sister was already attending Bonsall High School (BHS), it was logical for me to also go there.

However, after my freshman year at BHS, I learned from many of my friends who went to Mission Vista (MVHS) that the high school experience was much richer than mine at BHS. In 2018 I decided to transfer to MVHS.

Here are some of the things that were exceptionally better at MVHS. When first entering the school, there is a security entrance, there are gates enclosing the school and any visitors must first go through the office. BHS has none of these features, which makes the school significantly less safe.

MVHS has a gym that seats about 2,000 people and has three volleyball courts. BHS shares the middle school and one-court gym that seats about 40.

MVHS also has an advantage over BHS when it comes to the many enclosed outdoor courts for basketball, volleyball, and tennis. Also there is an outdoor amphitheater for school events.

The MVHS indoor theater has cushioned seats for about 350. BHS watches theater performances sitting on the floor of the middle school gym.

Overall, I am extremely pleased with everything I have experienced at MVHS, and although I miss my sister and friends at BHS, I am very happy with my decision of transferring.

Abigail Reinard, MVHS sophomore