Jones, Vorndam earn trophies at swim meet

Six Fallbrook Associated Swim Team members along with coach Sean Redmond spent Oct. 13 at Granite Hills High School for the 14 and Under Pentathlon meet hosted by the College Area Swim Team club, and two of the Fallbrook swimmers received trophies for being in the top eight overall for their division.

Three of the FAST swimmers who did not place in the top eight set personal bests in at least one event.

“They did well,” Redmond said.

Jocelyn Jones took fifth place overall for 14-year-old girls. Emory Vorndam was seventh overall among 9-year-old boys.

Jones is a Marine Corps dependen...