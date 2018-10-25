JV field hockey team shuts out Granite Hills

Fallbrook High School's junior varsity field hockey team not only lost its first five games of the season but it failed to score a goal in any of those five matches. Things changed dramatically Sept. 26 when the Warriors not only had their first win but scored five times and shut out Granite Hills.

"It was a significant win," said Fallbrook JV coach Emily Kooyman. "They just played really well as a team. We played a really good game and the girls really came together."

Enya Nunez and Melany Becerra each scored two goals for the Warriors while Grace Byers placed the other shot into the net....