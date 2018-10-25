Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

JV field hockey team shuts out Granite Hills

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/26/2018 at 12:13pm



Fallbrook High School's junior varsity field hockey team not only lost its first five games of the season but it failed to score a goal in any of those five matches. Things changed dramatically Sept. 26 when the Warriors not only had their first win but scored five times and shut out Granite Hills.

"It was a significant win," said Fallbrook JV coach Emily Kooyman. "They just played really well as a team. We played a really good game and the girls really came together."

Enya Nunez and Melany Becerra each scored two goals for the Warriors while Grace Byers placed the other shot into the net....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 10/26/2018 18:11