Local skydiver part of team that takes bronze at World Championships

The skydiving team Elsinore Too Wrapped Up competes at the 2018 World Parachuting Championships in Gold Coast, Australia.

LAKE ELSINORE – Skydiving team Elsinore Too Wrapped Up brought home the bronze medal in canopy formation skydiving at the 2018 World Parachuting Championships held Oct. 6-13 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Fallbrook resident Eric Gallan, far left, is a member of the skydiving team Elsinore Too Wrapped Up. He is joined by teammates, from left, Steve Archuletta, Kyle Taylor (alternate), Taylor Cole, Sean Jones and Will Kitto.

The World Championships drew hundreds of the world's top skydivers from across the globe, including Fallbrook's Eric Gallan, who competes for Elsinore Too Wrapped Up.

Elsinore Too Wrapped Up earned the opportunity to represent the United States at the World Championships after winning gold at last year's U.S. Parachute Association National Parachuting Championships.

In canopy formation skydiving, teams of four skydivers deploy their parachutes immediately after jumping from the plane and build formations as quickly as possible while holding onto each other's canopies. A videographer flies alongside to capture the action.

For more information on making a first jump or to find a nearby skydiving center, visit http://www.uspa.org or call (800) 371-8772.

Submitted by the United States Parachute Association.