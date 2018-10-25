ocal skydiver part of team that takes bronze at World Championships

The skydiving team Elsinore Too Wrapped Up competes at the 2018 World Parachuting Championships in Gold Coast, Australia.

LAKE ELSINORE – Skydiving team Elsinore Too Wrapped Up brought home the bronze medal in canopy formation skydiving at the 2018 World Parachuting Championships held Oct. 6-13 in Gold Coast, Australia.

The World Championships drew hundreds of the world's top skydivers from across the globe, including Fallbrook's Eric Gallan, who competes for Elsinore Too Wrapped Up.

Elsinore Too Wrapped Up earned the opportunity to represent the United States at the World Championships after winning gold at last year's U.S. Parachute Association National Parachuting Championships.

In canopy formation skydi...