ocal skydiver part of team that takes bronze at World Championships

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local skydiver part of team that takes bronze at World Championships

 
Last updated 10/26/2018 at 12:24pm

USPA/Daniel Angulo photos

The skydiving team Elsinore Too Wrapped Up competes at the 2018 World Parachuting Championships in Gold Coast, Australia.

LAKE ELSINORE – Skydiving team Elsinore Too Wrapped Up brought home the bronze medal in canopy formation skydiving at the 2018 World Parachuting Championships held Oct. 6-13 in Gold Coast, Australia.

The World Championships drew hundreds of the world's top skydivers from across the globe, including Fallbrook's Eric Gallan, who competes for Elsinore Too Wrapped Up.

Elsinore Too Wrapped Up earned the opportunity to represent the United States at the World Championships after winning gold at last year's U.S. Parachute Association National Parachuting Championships.

In canopy formation skydi...



