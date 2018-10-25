Pop Warner season is winding down
Last updated 10/26/2018 at 12:33pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Pop Warner football season is winding down. Junior Pee Wee teams and up are in playoffs and Flag football is ending. All teams have had a great season learning about teamwork, how to win – and on occasion lose – with humility and how to safely play the sport of football.
The league has some final events coming up as the season comes to...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)