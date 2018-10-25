Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

San Diego Fleet signs two more former Aztecs

 
Last updated 10/28/2018 at 10:16am

SAN DIEGO - Former San Diego State standout cornerback Kameron Kelly and Darrell Greene, a former Aztecs guard, were among six players whose signings were announced on Friday, Oct. 26 by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football.

Kelly was a 2017 first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection by both the coaches and media. He was awarded the Byron H. Chase Memorial Trophy as the Aztecs defensive player of the year and the Dr. R. Hardy/C.E. Peterson Memorial Trophy, captain's awards.

Kelly signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, played four preseason games, but was cut before the start of the season.

Greene played 12 preseason games with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-18, but has not played a regular-season game.

The other players whose signings were announced today were tight end Marcus Baugh, punter Sam Irwin-Hill, defensive back Kendall James and offensive tackle John Montelus.

The Fleet will begin play Feb. 9 at San Antonio and play its first game at SDCCU Stadium Feb. 17 against the Atlanta Legends.

 
