Varsity field hockey team posts pair of wins

Fallbrook High senior field hockey players America Medina, left, and Fatima Roy are honored before the Lady Warriors' Oct. 18 game against Escondido. Fallbrook won the contest 4-0.

A water main break near Fallbrook High School delayed the start of the Warriors' league field hockey season, but Fallbrook had a 2-8 record before the Oct. 4 break with wins over La Costa Canyon and Granite Hills.

Fallbrook defeated La Costa Canyon on the Mavericks' field Sept. 20 and won a Sept. 26 home game against Granite Hills. The wins were in consecutive games.

"We definitely have some growing to do, but every game the kids are just stepping up," said Fallbrook coach Melissa Maultsby.

The 2-1 victory over La Costa Canyon was the Warriors' first win against the Mavericks since 2014.

