Warriors avoid Homecoming shutout

The Fallbrook High football team, outnumbered and undersized compared to its opponent, scored a moral victory when it scored 10 points in the second half against San Pasqual to avoid being shutout on Homecoming Night. The final: San Pasqual 42, Fallbrook 10.

San Pasqual scored touchdowns on six of its seven possessions in the first half and led 42-0 at the break. The extra time at halftime for Homecoming activities provided some relief for Fallbrook, which, aided by a almost continuously-running clock, stopped the onslaught in the second half.

Fallbrook's first score of the game came shor...