Warriors avoid Homecoming shutout
Last updated 10/26/2018 at 4:09pm
The Fallbrook High football team, outnumbered and undersized compared to its opponent, scored a moral victory when it scored 10 points in the second half against San Pasqual to avoid being shutout on Homecoming Night. The final: San Pasqual 42, Fallbrook 10.
San Pasqual scored touchdowns on six of its seven possessions in the first half and led 42-0 at the break. The extra time at halftime for Homecoming activities provided some relief for Fallbrook, which, aided by a almost continuously-running clock, stopped the onslaught in the second half.
Fallbrook's first score of the game came shor...
