Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Barbara Louise Elliott Brown, longtime resident of Fallbrook, California, entered her heavenly home on 21 October 2018. Her devotion to her family and strong belief in God supported her while she battled a long illness with quiet strength and grace.

Barbara was born 28 October 1933 in Memphis, Tennessee where she graduated from Whitehaven High School. She attended Mississippi College for Women (now Mississippi University for Women) in Columbus, Mississippi.

As a speaker, teacher, author, mentor and volunteer, Barbara inspired thousands throughout the years, in her work with Bible Study Fellowship, Forest Home, Stonecroft Ministries and Trauma Intervention Program. Her charismatic presence will continue to be felt by countless individuals who knew and loved her.

Knowing that they will see Barbara again brings great comfort to her devoted husband and best friend of 65 years, Ray Brown, son Mark Brown and daughter Lynn Brown. Ray and Barbara's son, Steven Brown, preceded her in death. She is also survived by grandchildren Doug Brown, Amy Ricker and Amanda Reeser.

Barbara's joyful and loving character will be forever remembered by her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister, extended family and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Barbara's memory at 11 a.m. 24 November 2018 at SonRise Christian Fellowship at 463 S. Stage Coach Lane in Fallbrook. A reception will follow the service.