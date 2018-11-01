Fallbrook children are Pop Warner Little Scholars

Fallbrook Pop Warner participants, from left, Angel Rocha, George Aguilar, Aiden Hallet, Ethan Aguilar, Sawyer Jones, Kailey Peet and Alice Powell, are qualifying members of Pop Warner Little Scholars.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner is a part of the Pop Warner Little Scholars program, the only national youth sports organization in America that requires its participants to perform adequately in the classroom before being permitted to play on the field.

PWLS believes the standards it has set give Pop Warner participants a sense of responsibility and an appreciation for academics and that athletics will help them develop as they progress in life.

At every level, the Pop Warner programs seeks to develop well-rounded young men and women who learn not only the fundamentals of football and...