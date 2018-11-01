Fallbrook Women's Connection to present Fall Boutique Nov. 16

Beautiful flower arrangements are always part of the decorations on display at the Fallbrook Women's Connection Fall Boutique.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection will present its annual Fall Boutique and Fundraiser Friday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, and it will include a delicious brunch at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens in the Beverly Mansion.

The all women from the community are invited to attend. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for early shopping. A silent auction will be held with items such as accessories, hats, handbags, scarves and jewelry. There will be $1, $2 and $3 "Pick and Pay" tables as well as surprise items for raffle and home-baked goods.

The guest speaker is award-winning singer and songwriter Sandi Simon, who asks "Have You Been Disappointed by Pretty Packages." Pianist Jean Dixon will provide music.

The cost per ticket is $22, cash or check, and includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, which is located at 220 Grand Tradition Way – enter at the corner of Mission Avenue and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge. Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. Sponsored by Stonecroft.