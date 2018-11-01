Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Women's Connection to present Fall Boutique Nov. 16

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2018 at 9:01pm

Beautiful flower arrangements are always part of the decorations on display at the Fallbrook Women's Connection Fall Boutique.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection will present its annual Fall Boutique and Fundraiser Friday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, and it will include a delicious brunch at the Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens in the Beverly Mansion.

The all women from the community are invited to attend. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for early shopping. A silent auction will be held with items such as accessories, hats, handbags, scarves and jewelry. There will be $1, $2 and $3 "Pick and Pay" tables as well as surprise items for raffle and home-baked goods.

The guest speaker is award-winning singer and songwriter Sandi Simon, who asks "Have You Been Disappointed by Pretty Packages." Pianist Jean Dixon will provide music.

The cost per ticket is $22, cash or check, and includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, which is located at 220 Grand Tradition Way – enter at the corner of Mission Avenue and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge. Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. Sponsored by Stonecroft.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/02/2018 17:12