Five from area make dean's list at Biola University
Last updated 11/5/2018 at 12:27pm
LA MIRADA – Approximately 1,500 students were named to Biola University’s dean’s list for academic excellence in spring 2018, including Claire Colombo and Lily McGill from Bonsall and Caitlin Foster, Mikaela Foster and Kelly Thomas from Fallbrook.
Students who achieved a GPA of 3.60 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credit units and whose cumulative grade-point average is at least a 3.20 are placed on the dean’s list.
“Inclusion on the Biola dean’s list is an indication that this student is performing exceptionally well in a rigorous academic program,” Patricia Pike, vi...
