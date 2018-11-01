Fourth-grade students' artwork needed for poster contest

The cover of this year's Be Water Smart calendar features a picture by Sebastian Lopez, a student at Maie Ellis Elementary last school year.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook fourth-grade students are asked to put their creative caps on for a water-conservation coloring contest. The best and brightest posters, depicting this year's "Be Water Smart" theme, will be included in the 2019 water-conservation calendar that will be available to Fallbrook Public Utility District customers.

The annual contest is open to all fourth-grade student going to school or living within FPUD's service area. The contest is an effort to highlight the importance of water awareness in semi-arid San Diego County. Most fourth-grade students have studied water and...