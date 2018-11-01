Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Herman Hendrik VandenBosch

 
Last updated 11/3/2018 at 10:30am

Herman Hendrik VandenBosch, 76, passed away on October 17, 2018 following a long struggle with dementia. He was born on July 14, 1942 in Dordrecht, The Netherlands.

He was educated in Christian schools through high school, went on to graduate from college and served two years in the Dutch Army as an officer.

In 1964, wanting to improve his English, he planned to travel in the United States and Canada for one year. After visiting Southern California, he decided to stay in the area.

After holding various jobs, he was hired as a trainee for JCPenney. He was transferred to Carlsbad, as a department manager, where he met his future wife, Carol Wedeking, who was the manager of women's clothing.

Herman went on to earn his B1 General Contractor's License, developing land and building over 45 customs homes in North San Diego County.

His passion was seeking justice for the hungry and underprivileged. For over a decade he organized the CROP Walk which benefited the Fallbrook Food Pantry and other charities.

Herman is survived by his wife of 46 years; son Ryan, his wife Melissa and grandson Jaxson, and a large extended family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 10 at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook.

 
